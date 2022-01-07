Morning Forecast, Friday January 7, 2022

This morning we will have scattered snow shower around. It will be blustery and cold with temperatures in the teens. Still watch for slick and icy patches as you commute. Through the day we will continue to have some scattered snow showers with a partly cloudy sky. It will be windy and chilly. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. High temperatures will only be in the mid 20s. The winds will make it feel even colder. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the single digits to lower teens. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky.

A ridge of high pressure will build into Central PA briefly for Saturday. Saturday we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the 20s. Clouds will move in Saturday night as our next low pressure system approaches. Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning we will see freezing rain. Sunday during the daytime hours we will see a wintry mix turning to rainfall. Use caution if you are traveling on Sunday, it does look like it could be a bit of an icy mess. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday night we will see a few snow showers.

Monday will be blustery. Winds on Monday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. On Monday we will have scattered snow showers around. Monday night temperatures will dip into the single digits to lower teens. The air gets even colder on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the lower to mid 20s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. There will be some snow showers early Tuesday then sunshine in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be clear and cold. Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the single digits. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 30s. Wednesday night temperatures fall into the teens.