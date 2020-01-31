Morning Forecast, Friday January 31, 2020

This morning we will have variable cloudiness with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today temperatures will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a rather cloudy day today with only a few peeks of sunshine. This afternoon there could be a sprinkle or a flurry. Winds today will be from the south between 3 to 5 mph. Tonight we will have a cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Late in the day on Saturday quick disturbance will move through. This will bring us a few showers and snow showers later in the day on Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night into Sunday morning we will have showers switching to snow showers. If you are headed to Gobbler’s Knob for Groundhog day, make sure to bundle up. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we will have a few lingering flurries early and then clouds will slowly break. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery making the air feel chilly. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday we will have sunshine to start, but then clouds will increase as the day goes on. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may reach the 50s. Monday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with a cloudy sky. Tuesday a low pressure system will move in. We will have a rather cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s and showers will continue.

Wednesday will be a backwards day. Early Wednesday temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s and then drop as the day goes on. We will be cloudy with showers and drizzle.. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.