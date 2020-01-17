Morning Forecast, Friday January 17, 2020

This morning temperatures are in the upper teens to lower 20s. This morning we will have a few flurries. and then some sunshine before clouds increase. Winds today will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight clouds will thicken and at this time, it looks more like some snowfall will develop early Saturday. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday we will be cloudy with a wintry mix. We will start Saturday with a burst of snow before it turns into some sleet, freezing rain, and even rain during the afternoon hours. At this time, it looks like the Laurel Highlands will briefly see snow then turn to ice and rain. Counties below I-80 will have a up to a few inches of snow and then sleet and ice. North of I-80 it looks to be like a few inches of snow and just a little bit of ice. If the snow turns over to a mix earlier, that means less snowfall. If the snow sticks around into the afternoon that will mean higher snow totals. Saturday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night it will end in snow showers. Temperatures Saturday night will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Sunday there will be variable cloudiness with scattered snow showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will become quite windy making the air feel a lot colder. Sunday night temperatures drop into the upper teens to lower twenties. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday we will have winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. It will be a chilly day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday night we will fall into the teens. Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will also be a flurry or two. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens with a clear sky. We haven’t seen cold air like this much this year, so make sure to check on your neighbors, and also make sure your pets are warm. Wednesday there will be sunshine with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 20s. The rest of next week cold air settles in with temperatures below average.