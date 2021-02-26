Morning Forecast, Friday February 26, 2021

This morning temperatures are in the 20s with a partially to mainly clear sky. Today there will be a sunny to start and then clouds increase. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30s.

Tonight into Saturday morning we could see a bit of a wintry mix. It doesn’t look like much, but if you are traveling late tonight use caution. Saturday we will be cloudy with some rainfall mainly early in the day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night will be cloudy. Temperatures Saturday night will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have a cloudy day with rain developing. It looks like at this time we will have more rainfall in southern counties. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday are high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Monday we will have a windy day with a mix of clouds and some sun. A shower cannot be ruled out on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will be sunny to partly cloudy. Winds on Tuesday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the mid 40s. Wednesday there will be clouds with some sun along with showers. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sun. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Thursday night we will have temperatures falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday expect variable cloudiness. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s.