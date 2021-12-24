Morning Forecast, Friday December 24, 2021

This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky. There could be a few icy spots on the roads, use caution. Temperatures will be in the 30s. In the Laurel Highlands temperatures will be in the 40s this morning. The rest of the day will be rather cloudy with a bit of drizzle. Showers move in this evening, and we could have a few snowflakes mixed in. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some locations could make it into the lower 50s. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Christmas Day looks quite mild. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Some spots will reach the mid 50s. Winds on Christmas Day will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Christmas Day will be cloudy with times of rain. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There also could be a few flurries around.High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite breezy. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday there will be a mostly cloudy sky with a wintry mix. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday will be rather cloudy with showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.