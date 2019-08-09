Morning Forecast, Friday August 9, 2019

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with a partly cloudy sky. More comfortable and cooler air will start to move in today. Today will be cooler with low humidity. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some locations will be in the lower 80s. There will be times of clouds and sunshine. We could have a lingering shower early. By the afternoon clouds will break for sunshine. In fact, we should have more sun compared to sunshine. Tonight will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday there will be sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mostly clear sky. Sunday there will be a mostly to partly sunny sky. It truly is looking like a decent weekend here in Central PA. Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night will be clear as temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday there will be clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. During the day on Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some clouds. We will also have scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Wednesday. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday there will be a partly cloudy sky across Central PA. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 80s. The rest of next week temperatures will continue to be seasonable with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.