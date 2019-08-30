Morning Forecast, Friday August 30, 2019

This morning we will be clear with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Today our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will have times of clouds and sun. A weak cold front will move across the region this afternoon. This could bring us a stray sprinkle. The front will bring more clouds and not really any rain. Today winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have low temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday at this point looks to be partly cloudy, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. If we do see a shower it looks like it will be late in the day. We will also have some high clouds in the sky on Saturday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night we will have variable cloudiness with a shower or two, with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday there will be a mostly cloudy sky with showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night we will be rather cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine on Labor Day. There will also be showers around. Monday night we will fall into the mid to upper 50s. A front will be stalling over our area Sunday and into Monday due to the track of Hurricane Dorian. If the track changes, we could see the front moving through our area and nicer weather. We will keep watching.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be seasonable. We will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sun with a shower or two. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach in the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the day on Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Wednesday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. During the day on Thursday we will have variable cloudiness with the possibility of showers. This is seasonable for this time of the year. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.