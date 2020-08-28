Morning Forecast, Friday August 28, 2020

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain frequent lightning, hail, and damaging winds. You will want to stay weather aware. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. The bulk of the rain and storms should fall tonight into Saturday.

Saturday we will have some showers and thunderstorms around with a rather cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Our winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Sunday high pressure will build in. We will have a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday our high temperatures will be in mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. We will continue to see high pressure in place on Monday. Monday we will have mostly to partly sunny conditions. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Late Tuesday we could see a few showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Our low temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 60s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Thursday winds will be in from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sun and a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Low temperatures Thursday night will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday we will have high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.