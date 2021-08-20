Morning forecast Friday, August 20, 2021

After incredibly active conditions for the middle of the week, things will turn somewhat quiet as the weekend approaches. It won’t be a washout but there will be some showers and storms. On the bright side, there will be some more sunshine!

Today will be another day with a mainly cloudy sky. If you’re lucky, you might see a peek of sunshine. While most areas will be mainly dry, there will still be a chance for some popup showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon. It will be another humid day with highs in the low 80s.

Any showers or thunderstorms will gradually fizzle out during the evening hours. There will be a mostly cloudy sky overnight. It will be another warm and muggy one with lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday will kick off the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be passing through during the afternoon. Highs will once again reach into the low 80s. Similar conditions will carry over into Sunday with clouds and sun. While it looks to be the drier day of the weekend, a shower or storm cannot be completely ruled out.

After an entire week with a cloudy sky and the chance for rain, the new week looks to dry out some. Sunshine will certainly be a welcomed change from constant grey and cloudy days. There will be sunshine, with a few clouds at times Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm may pop up during the afternoon.

A good deal of sunshine will also be seen Tuesday with highs in the 80s. The region will once again cycle through a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday with the chance for a stray shower. By Thursday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will blow into Central Pennsylvania.