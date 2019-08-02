Morning Forecast, Friday August 2, 2019

This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with patchy fog. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see the wet weather. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. This is average for this time of the year. Winds will be light from the southeast. Tonight our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky.

This pattern continues into Saturday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have times of clouds and sunshine with a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. It will be a warm day, but should not be too humid. Sunday is looking like a nice day to go out and enjoy. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. We will have a mainly to partially clear sky. Monday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. It should be another dry day on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Tuesday night we will have patchy clouds. Our low temperatures on Tuesday night will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday looks a bit unsettled. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the day on Thursday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thursday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Friday we will have temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will continue to see high temperatures next week reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.