Morning Forecast, Friday August 14, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with patchy clouds. Today temperatures will also be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be warm and humid. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again today we will see a thunderstorm or downpour in spots. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also see a few showers around. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots will near 80 degrees. Saturday winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday we will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. Some spots on Sunday could see a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be time of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Wednesday we will be partly to mostly sunny. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny. Winds on Thursday will be from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday our high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.