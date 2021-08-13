Morning Forecast, Friday August 13, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Today there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving later today. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will make it into the 90s. It will also be a very steamy day. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Huntingdon County from noon until 7:00 PM. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. This evening and into tonight we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain gusty winds, downpours, and frequent lightning. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Saturday we will have clouds clearing with a partly sunny sky by afternoon. A lingering shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour, ushering in more comfortable air. Temperatures on Saturday night will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a clear sky. It will be a nice evening to stargaze. Sunday we will see high temperatures in the lower 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Sunday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday will also have high temperatures in the lower 80s. Monday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will be seasonable with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday afternoon a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s.