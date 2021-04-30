Morning Forecast, Friday April 30, 2021

Today will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite the windy day. Winds will gust upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Jefferson, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford and Somerset Counties from noon today until midnight tonight. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will feel cooler with the strong westerly wind.

Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. With temperatures falling to near the freezing mark, you will want to cover or bring sensitive plants inside. The National Weather Service has a Freeze Watch for Jefferson, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Cambria, and Somerset Counties for late tonight until 8:00 AM on Saturday.

Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will near 60 degrees. Saturday night we will fall into the 40s. Early Sunday morning we could see a shower around. The rest of Sunday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Late in the day on Monday some showers and thunderstorms will arrive. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.