Morning Forecast, Friday April 24, 2020

This morning temperatures will be in the 40s with rainfall. Rain will taper off to showers this afternoon. Winds today will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight our temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness.

Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. By late Saturday, showers will arrive. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night there will be a cloudy sky with rain. Our low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday the rain will continue. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday there will be clouds with some sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite breezy. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday our high temperatures will reach on the lower to mid 50s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are now in the lower 60s. Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with showers moving in. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday will be a rather cloudy day with a few showers. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. During the day on Thursday we will have variable cloudiness. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.