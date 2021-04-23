Morning Forecast, Friday April 23, 2021

Over the weekend temperatures will start to rebound back to more seasonable levels. Today we will have sunshine with cclouds mixing in this afternoon. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight there will be a clear sky with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday we will start off with sunshine, but clouds will increase as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s with a cloud sky and showers move in. Sunday will be cloudy with showers and clouds may try to break late in the day for some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the 40s.

Monday we will have a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots will be near 60 degrees. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday we will be sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Wednesday will soar into the mid to upper 70s. Some spots may near 80 degrees. Wednesday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Thursday we will have clouds increasing. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday there will be showers by the evening hours. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to ower 50s with showers around. Friday we will be rather cloudy with showers. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s.