Morning Forecast, Friday April 16, 2021

This morning there could be a few flurries mixed in with showers. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with scattered showers. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. At time winds will be sustained between fifteen to twenty miles an hour, making the air feel cooler. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky and a few showers cannot be ruled out. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will also be showers around on Monday. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday there will also be more clouds compared to sun with showers around. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sun. Our high temperatures on Friday will be seasonable with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.