This morning we will have a lingering showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures this morning will be in the 70s. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Today there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. We will have a partly clear sky tonight.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the 60s.

Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. There could be a shower or thunderstorm in spots later in the afternoon hours. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop in the mid 60s.

Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Friday we will have sun mixing in with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s with a mainly clear sky.

Saturday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Winds on Saturday be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sun with a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 80s. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.