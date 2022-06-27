This morning temperatures will be in the 60s with a cloudy sky and a lingering shower. Today will be slightly cooler and less humid behind the front. We will start the day with some showers and then clouds will break. Winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 50s with a clear sky.

Tuesday we will have a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the 50s.

Wednesday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be light from the south. Wednesday night temperatures fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Heat and humidity will return on Thursday.. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s. Friday will also be warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Friday we will have clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Friday night temperatures dip into the upper 60s.

Saturday we will have clouds and sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Sunday there will be a shower early and then clouds break. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night tempeatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday for Independence Day we will have high pressure in place. The 4th of July will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s.