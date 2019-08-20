More Active Wednesday, Beautiful Weekend

Wednesday will be an active day with showers and thunderstorms. A warm front will move through the region first and that will keep us warm and humid. It will also bring some showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will approach the region and that will keep us active Wednesday night and Thursday. A few of the showers and thunderstorms could be strong and produce flooding downpours and gusty winds. Make sure you stay weather aware. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The cold front will slowly make its way out of the region Thursday morning. Thursday will remain active with showers and thunderstorms. The cold front will remain close enough to help some showers and thunderstorms to pop up. Thursday will remain warm and humid. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will be our first beautiful day. The cold front will usher in cooler and more comfortable air. Friday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The beautiful weather will continue into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mainly clear and comfortable. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.