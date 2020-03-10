Monday Overnight Weather Forecast, March 9th, 2020

This evening the cloud cover will increase ahead of our next system that will arrive tomorrow. Tonight will be cloudy. the lows for tonight will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday temperatures will reach the mid 50s. We will have a rather cloudy sky on Tuesday with showers around. A cold front will be moving through on Tuesday bringing us rainfall. There could be a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers late in the day. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. During the day on Thursday we will have winds from the southwest. Thursday morning there will be showers around. By Thursday afternoon the showers will taper off and clouds will break. Thursday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Friday we will have variable cloudiness with showers. Friday’s winds will be from the southwest. It will be a breezy day. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. This is above average for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. On Sunday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Monday our high temperature will be near 50 degrees.