Monday Overnight Weather Forecast, March 16th, 2020

Showers will begin to develop overnight. Because of the cloud cover our lows tonight will be warmer than last night. The lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.
Tuesday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers during the morning
hours. The winds will shift to the southwest and that will warm us up despite
the clouds and showers. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. The showers
will quite around midday and we will see a clearing sky during the afternoon.
High pressure will move in during Wednesday. The higher pressure will clear
out the clouds and there will be plenty of sunshine. The highs will be in the
mid 50s. Wednesday will be a nice day!
Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers. The highs will be in the
lower to mid 60s. There could be a few rumbles of thunder.
Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers. A cold front will move through
the region. There could be a few rumbles of thunder as the front passes. The
highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The winds will pick up during the
evening.
Saturday morning there could be a few showers early. The clouds will break
for a partly cloudy sky during the evening. Saturday will be a bit cooler. The
highs will be in the upper 40s. The highs will occur in the morning hours. The
afternoon will be cooler.
Sunday will be cooler. The highs will be in the mid 40s. There will be more
sun than clouds. Monday will start out mostly clear and pleasant. The cloud
cover will slowly increase during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid
top upper 40s. Some showers may develop late at night.