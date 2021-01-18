Monday Overnight Weather Forecast, Jan 18th, 2021

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with sctd snow showers for the western counties. There will be a few passing snow showers for the eastern counties. The laurels could pick up another inch or two. The eastern counties could pick up a dusting. The lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to start the day. There will still be a snow shower and flurries early. The clouds should break for some sunshine in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Tomorrow night will be cloudy with another round of snow showers moving in. The heaviest snow will be west. They could pick up a few inches. The eastern counties could pick up a dusting to an inch. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday morning there will be scattered snow showers for the western counties. Some roadways could be snow-covered and slick. The snow will taper away by midday. The day will remain mostly cloudy and windy. The highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s.

Thursday will be rather cloudy with some flurries. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with flurries. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the teens

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Monday the clouds will thicken and some mixed showers will develop. The highs will be in the mid 30s.