Monday Overnight Weather Forecast, Jan 11th, 2020

Tonight we will have a mix of a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. The lows tonight will be in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow we will have more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. It will be one of those days where if you’re in the sun it will feel pleasant but if you’re in the shade it will be chilly. Tomorrow night will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will be another calm day with more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the lower to mid 40s. The winds will be out of the southwest and that will help warm us up. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with the lows will be in the upper 20s.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 40s. The winds will still be out of the southwest and that will usher in warmer air. Thursday night will be partly cloudy and not as cold. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Friday will start out partly cloudy but end up mostly cloudy. A cold front will approach the region. Rain showers will move in by the afternoon and evening hours. It won’t be a lot of rain. The highs will be in the lower 40s. Friday night will be rather cloudy with rain showers. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Saturday there will be a few snow showers around. The day will be mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 30s. The western counties will see scattered snow showers. While the eastern counties will have more flurries. Saturday night will be in the lower 20s.

Sunday will be rather cloudy with a few snow showers and flurries. It will be cold. The highs will be in the lower to mod 30s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with flurries. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy. There could be a few snow showers around. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s.