Monday Overnight Weather Forecast, Feb 8th, 2021

A weak clipper system will pass just north of the area tonight into early Tuesday. We’ll have a period of snow that will bring a coating to an inch in the far southern and eastern part of the region with 1-3 inches farther to the north and west. The best chance for 3” will be in the Laurel Highlands and some of the higher terrain near and just north of I-80. Because of this system, a winter weather advisory has been issued for Indiana, Jefferson, Cambria, Clearfield and Centre counties and then to the east. This advisory is for tonight into Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will try to break Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s.

Wednesday may start off with some peeks of sunshine then clouds will quickly thicken as another clipper system approaches the region. This system looks like it will bring another relatively light snowfall later Wednesday into Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 20s. Clouds may break later Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 20s.

This pattern of weak disturbances will continue from Friday into the weekend. We’ll have the chance for some snow showers on Friday with highs closer to 30. Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with just the chance for some flurries and snow showers with highs in the middle 20S.

A stronger cold front will move through the area early Sunday with snow showers, maybe a heavier squall. Temperatures early Sunday will be in the 20s, maybe even as highs as the upper 20s before temperatures start to drop in the afternoon. Sunday night will be a very cold night with lows in the single digits. Monday will still be very cold with highs in the lower 20s but the arctic air will move out early next week.