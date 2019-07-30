Monday Night Weather Forecast, July 29th, 2019

Tonight, will be mainly clear to partly cloudy. The overnight lows will not bring us much relief. The lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be another warm and humid day. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. A cold front will approach the region and that will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the afternoon and evening hours. A few of the showers and thunderstorms could produce flooding downpours and gusty winds. Make sure you stay weather aware.

Wednesday will still be an active day with showers and a few thunderstorms. Wednesday’s highs will be cooler as they will only reach the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The day will be mostly cloudy.

Thursday will be a drier day with a mix of sun and clouds. The day will be comfortable with low humidity and our highs only reaching the low 80s. There still could be a shower in a few places but most of us will stay dry. The southern counties have the best chance of a few showers.

Friday will still be a pleasant day with our highs in the low to mid 80s. The humidity will remain low. We can not rule out a stray shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon but most of us will stay dry.

The nice weather will continue into the weekend. We will have a mix of clouds and sun through the weekend. There may be a pop-up shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon but most of us will not see it. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be a bit warmer and the humidity will begin to increase. Overall the weekend should be quite nice. Monday will be warm and humid. The highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day with a pop-up shower and thunderstorm.