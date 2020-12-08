Monday Night Weather Forecast, Dec 7th, 2020

Another weak disturbance will move through the area early tonight with a batch of flurries, even enough light snow in spots to bring a light dusting. It will remain rather cloudy tonight and there will be a bit of a chilly breeze with lows in the 20s.

Tuesday will feature clouds and some sunshine. There will be more clouds near and west of Route 219 with more in the way of peeks of sunshine farther to the east. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s.

Wednesday will also feature clouds and sunshine. A couple of flurries or sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s to near 40. We’ll warm up a little more as we head into the latter part of the week.

Thursday and Friday will feature sunshine and some clouds with highs in the 40s. Some places could even approach 50 on Friday afternoon.

The next front will bring an increase in cloudiness on Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will reach well into the 40s before some showers develop. This system will bring us rain showers Saturday night into Sunday.

Colder air will start to arrive Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 40s but as cold air arrives the showers could mix with snow later in the day. Monday will be a brisk and cold day with a fair amount of clouds along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s. The colder air will start to depart again later next week.