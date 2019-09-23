Monday Morning Weather Forecast, Sept 23rd, 2019

This morning we will start out mostly clear. There is some fog out there this morning but that will lift. The cloud cover will increase through the morning hours. We will stay dry until midday. A cold front will bring showers to the region. A rumble of thunder might also be heard. With the cloudy and rainy conditions, the warmth the region experienced during the weekend will cool down a bit. Highs will hang around the mid 70s and lows will sit around the mid 50s which is a few degrees above average.

Some showers from Monday may carry over into Tuesday morning before clearing out. Any clouds seen in the morning will give way to more sunshine as the day goes on. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week but expected temperatures will be around average for this time of year. Highs will just reach into the 70s during the day and lows will dip into the 40s and 50s.

Highs will continue to sit around the mid 70s through the middle of the week. Meanwhile lows will dip into the low to mid 50s. Conditions will clear out and dry up for the second half of the week. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday. A weak front will approach the region Thursday. At the moment the day looks mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sun. But, we cannot rule out a few showers throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be dry with a mostly clear sky. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures look to warm up a few degrees for the weekend. Highs will reach into the upper 70s. A front will approach the region Saturday. It looks like some showers will move into Central PA. There may be a few leftover showers on Sunday. The highs in the mid 70s.