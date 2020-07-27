Monday Morning Weather Forecast, July 27th, 2020

This morning we will start off with some fog but only for a few places. It will be mild with a mostly clear sky. We will have plenty of sunshine today. With plenty of sun and the winds out of the southwest, we will be quite hot and humid this afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower to mid 90s. It will also be a bit humid today. Later this afternoon and evening clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms will start to move into Central PA. Most of us will stay dry during the daylight hours. The northern counties like Jefferson, Elk, Cameron, and Clearfield will see a few showers and a thunderstorm move in late this afternoon. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm in a few places. It will be warm and muggy tonight. The lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Tomorrow morning will be rather cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. A front will move across the region during the morning hours. As we head into the afternoon hours the showers and clouds will taper away and the sun will return. The afternoon will still be warm and slightly humid. The highs will be in the mid 80s. The humidity will fall throughout the evening and the night should be comfortable. The lows will be in the lower 60s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. It will be less humid and more comfortable. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. There may be a shower or thunderstorm to our north.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. Most of us will stay dry. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will have more sunshine than clouds. The humidity will remain low. The highs will be in the lower 80s.

Saturday will be pleasant with more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday there will be a mix of a mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. the highs will be in the low to mid 80s.