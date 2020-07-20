Monday Morning Weather Forecast, July 20th, 2020

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. We will saty dry this afternoon but also quite warm to hot. The highs will be in the lower 90s. Make sure you stay hydrated and cool today. Tonight we will have a party cloudy sky. The low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be just as warm. The high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms. Most of us will stay dry but if you see a shower or thunderstorm it will produce a downpour and some gusty winds.

Wednesday will be an active day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will be warm and humid. A few of the thunderstorms could be strong and produce a decent downpour and gusty winds.

Thursday there will still be a few showers and thunderstorms around. It will be less than Wednesday. The afternoon will be warm and humid. The highs will be in mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be drier. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend looks dry with a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky. The temperatures will creep back up into the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Monday will be warm and humid. the highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The day looks mainly dry but there could be a stray shower and thunderstorm around.