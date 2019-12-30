Monday Morning Weather Forecast, Dec 30th, 2019

This morning is quite mild for this time of the year. The rain we saw yesterday continues for this morning. Sctd. showers and drizzle will fall for the first half of today. The clouds will remain thick as a cold front moves through the region. Ahead of the front we will warm up into the mid to upper 50s with some locations close to 60. Tonight, the clouds will try to break a bit but will remain mostly cloudy. There will be some flurries tonight.

There will be a big difference in temperatures moving from Monday to Tuesday. Highs will only reach into the 30s Tuesday. Scattered snow showers will be seen throughout the day along with periodic flurries. The potential for snow squalls also exists and will continue to be monitored. The western counties will see more snow than the eastern counties. Most locations west of route 219 will get about an inch of snow. The northwest will pick up 1-3 inches of snow.

Wednesday will have a ix of a mostly to a partly cloudy sky. There will be some flurries in the morning but the afternoon will be dry. The highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will be another average day for Central Pennsylvania. A mix of clouds and sun. Highs will reach into the mid 40s. A little more sunshine will be seen Thursday before cloud cover thickens later in the day. Some showers will move in overnight.

The next system will move in for the end of the work week. Temperatures will once again reach into the 40s Friday. It will also be mostly cloudy with showers passing through. Cloudy conditions along with a lingering shower will carry over into the start of the weekend.

Saturday will be a backwards day as the high temperatures will occur in the morning hours. The highs will be in the lower 40s. It will be rather cloudy with some showers. The winds will pick up as a cold front moves through.

Sunday will be blustery with more clouds than sun. There could be a few snow showers around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.