Monday Morning Weather Forecast, Dec 23, 2019

This morning is quite cold so bundle up! Give yourself a few extra minutes to warm your car up and to scrape off the first that is on your windshield. The temperatures this morning are in the 20mi to upper 20s. High pressure is still in control and that will keep our weather pattern quiet and mild. Today we will have plenty of sunshine and it will feel comfortable this afternoon. The high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Tonight some louds will move in and that will help keep the overnight temperatures not as cold. The lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Tomorrow high pressure is still in control. We will have more sun than clouds throughout the day. The winds will be out of the northwest and that will help usher in some cooler air. The highs tomorrow will be in the mid 40s. The eastern counties will see a partly cloudy to a mostly cloudy sky. While the western counties will be a bit sunnier and warmer.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer. The winds will shift to the southwest and that will help usher in warmer. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun.

Thursday will be a bit warmer still. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Again we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The cloud cover will increase during the evening and over night hours.

Friday will be a cloudy. The winds look like they will switch to the east and that will usher in cooler air. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. There will be a few showers and some drizzle.

Saturday will be cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Showers will develop in the evening hours. Our next disturbance will move into the region overnight.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers. At times there will be periods of rain. The highs will be in the mid 40s.

Monday will be a backwards day. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s but it will happen in the morning hours. The temperatures will fall throughout the day. The morning will have a few showers but it will switch to some snow showers in the afternoon. The winds will pick up as the front passes.