Monday Morning Weather Forecast, Dec 14th, 2020

This morning will start off cloudy with some light snow but mainly for the southern counties. Bedford and somerset are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 P.M. today. Both Bedford and Somerset could pick up 1-3 inches of snow. The higher amounts will be for the ridges. Some roads could be snow-covered around the PA turnpike so drive with caution. The snow showers and some mixed showers will stop before noon today. The afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.



Tomorrow will start off with some sunshine but clouds will quickly take over. The highs tomorrow will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday night will be cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.



All eyes are on Wednesday storm. A strong low-pressure system will bring moderate to heavy snow for much of the viewing area. As of now, it looks like some decent plowable snow. The eastern and southern counties will pick up the most snow. We will put out our snow amounts later today or tomorrow. The highs will be in the lower to mid 30s. Your best bet would be to stay off the roads Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning. Wednesday night will be cloudy with moderate to heavy snow. The lows will be in the 20s.



Thursday will be rather cloudy with scattered snow showers. It will be windy. Some roads could be snow-covered and slick. Use caution, especially during the morning hours. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.



Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Saturday looks like a nice day with a mix of clouds and sun. the highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday there could be a few rain and snow showers that develop. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.