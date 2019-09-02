Monday Evening Weather Forecast, Sept 2, 2019

Happy Labor Day! A few showers and thunderstorms will fire up along a cold front. Some of the storms in the afternoon and evening could be stronger with downpours and gusty winds. Tonight we will have patchy clouds into Tuesday morning. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be light from the southwest. This southwesterly breeze will usher in some of the heat and humidity. Tuesday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky.

Another cold front will arrive on Wednesday. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s with a variable cloudy sky.

Thursday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. It will be refreshing behind the front. During the day on Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. However, a shower or a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled our. Our low temperatures Thursday night will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Hurricane Dorian will be off the Eastern Seaboard. This should keep us dry through the weekend as it stays off the coast. Friday night our low temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. A ridge of high pressure will then move in for early next week. Monday will be mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.