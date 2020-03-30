Monday Evening Weather Forecast, March 30th, 2020

This evening the clouds will remain thick and there will be a few light showers and sprinkles. The lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 30s. We will remain unsettled the next few days.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a few showers, sprinkles and drizzle. The day will not be a washout by any means. The winds will be out of the north and east and that will usher in cooler air. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

There will be a system that stays to our south come Wednesday. There will be a shower or two for only a few of us. The day will start out cloudy but the clouds will break for some sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with some locations in the lower 50s.

Higher pressure will move in Thursday and that will dry us out and clear out the clouds. The day will have more sunshine than clouds. Because we will be sunnier we will be warmer. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Friday will be a lot like Thursday with more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the mid 50s. We will continue to warm as we head into the weekend.

The Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. A front will move through Saturday night. There could be a late day shower or thunderstorm for a few of us.

Sunday morning there will be a few leftover showers. The showers will wrap up quickly and we will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.

The cloud cover will increase throughout the day Monday. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60. Some showers will move in Monday night and continue Tuesday morning.