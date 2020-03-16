Monday Evening Weather Forecast, March 16th, 2020

This evening will be cloudy and cool. Showers will begin to develop overnight. Because of the cloud cover our lows tonight will be warmer than last night. The lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be rather cloudy with scattered showers during the morning hours. The winds will shift to the southwest and that will warm us up despite the clouds and showers. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. The showers will quite around midday and we will see a clearing sky during the afternoon.

High pressure will move in during Wednesday. The higher pressure will clear out the clouds and there will be plenty of sunshine. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be a nice day!

Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. There could be a few rumbles of thunder.

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers. A cold front will move through the region. There could be a few rumbles of thunder as the front passes. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The winds will pick up during the evening.

Saturday morning there could be a few showers early. The clouds will break for a partly cloudy sky during the evening. Saturday will be a bit cooler. The highs will be in the upper 40s. The highs will occur in the morning hours. The afternoon will be cooler.

Sunday will be cooler. The highs will be in the mid 40s. There will be more sun than clouds. Monday will start out mostly clear and pleasant. The cloud cover will slowly increase during the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid top upper 40s. Some showers may develop late at night.