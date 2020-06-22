Monday Evening Weather Forecast, June 22nd, 2020

This evening there will be sctd. Showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storm could be quite strong or possibly turn severe. Stay weather aware this evening. A Flash Flood watch is issued For Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties until 7:00 PM. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown. Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. It will be quite muggy.

Tomorrow we will have very similar weather. There will be variable cloudiness on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night into Wednesday there could be a shower or thunderstorm with the passing of a cold front.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. However a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially to mainly clear sky.

Thursday looks to be a nice day with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mainly clear sky.

Friday looks to be dry too with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. The heat and humidity will start to return for the weekend. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday high temperatures will soar into the mid 80s. We will have winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be clouds increasing along with a few showers and thunderstorms. Saturday night we will continue to see a few showers. Our low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday we will have a few showers early and then clouds will break. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Monday looks to be another warm day with temperatures reaching into the 80s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms.