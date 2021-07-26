Monday Evening Weather Forecast, July 26th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight will be clear with seasonable temperatures. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Tomorrow will start mostly sunny, but the clouds will increase through the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms will pop up by the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday could start with a morning shower, but most of us will stay dry. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The clouds will taper throughout the day.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will be breezy with clouds in the morning, and there could be an early shower. The clouds will break for more sunshine. The day will be cooler, with highs win the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Saturday will be breezy and mainly sunny. It will be a very nice day. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will be breezy with a mostly sun