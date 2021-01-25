Monday Evening Weather Forecast, Jan 25th, 2021

Today turned out to be a cloudy and chilly day. Temperatures started in the 20s this morning and then rose only into the lower to middle 30s today. This is a precursor of the next system that is going to bring a wintry mess tonight into Tuesday.

Our radar shows the precipitation is now approaching from the south and west. Snow will overspread the area from the south to the north this evening. There will be an accumulation of up to a few inches before the snow mixes with and then changes to sleet and then freezing rain. The changeover to the ice will first start to the southwest and slowly spread northward and eastward. The greatest amount of ice likely will be near and east of I-99, especially near the I-80 area. Because of this a winter weather storm warning is in effect for Somerset and Bedford Counties until noon Tuesday and a winter weather advisory into the early afternoon farther to the north and east. Even though counties to the north and east do not have a warning, this will be a significant icy and travel will become tough for a time. Temperatures this evening will drop into the 20s and then slowly rise later tonight. The good news is a lot of the precipitation may fall more as sleet rather than freezing rain which lowers the stress on trees and powerlines.

Precipitation will wane to just some light rain and drizzle Tuesday midday and afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing. Wednesday will be seasonably chilly with clouds and some sunshine. Snow showers may start to move in from the west later Wednesday and Wednesday night. There still may be some snow showers Thursday, especially in the morning and to the west. Otherwise it will be a blustery day with a good deal of clouds. Highs will be in the 20s. Friday will be windy and cold with clouds, some sunshine along with some flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the 20s.

We’ll have clouds and sunshine on Saturday but then a snow, maybe wintry mix event will come later Sunday into Monday.