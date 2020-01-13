Monday Evening Weather Forecast, Jan 13th, 2019

This evening we will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. So. Tonight some fog will form. Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. A few showers and drizzle will move in by midday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s for the eastern counties and the lower 50s for the western counties. This is well above average for this time in January. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 30s. The winds will be coming form the northeast but then become southeast. This is a cool flow for us. Temperatures Tuesday night will be in the mid to upper 30s with a variable cloudy sky.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. As the day goes on, clouds will take over the sky. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a cloudy sky. Some showers will develop overnight and continue into Thursday morning.

Thursday morning will be cloudy with a few left over flurries and sprinkles. The showers will wrap up by midday and the afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sun. We Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will make the air feel cooler. Thursday temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday we will have a sun to start then clouds will increase. Winds on Friday will be form the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. the highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night a wintry mix will arrive. Temperatures Friday night will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday we will be cloudy with showers and snow showers. Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will have a better idea of the precipitation types as the week goes on. Saturday night it will end in snow showers. Temperatures Saturday night will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Sunday there will be variable cloudiness with scattered snow showers. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will become quite windy making the air feel a lot colder. Sunday night temperatures drop into the upper teens to lower twenties.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday we will have winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. It will be a chilly day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 20s. The rest of next week cold air settles in with temperatures below average.