Monday Evening Weather Forecast, Feb 1st, 2020

The snow will continue tonight and into early tomorrow morning. A Winter Storm Warning and Advisory is issued until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The snow will be heavy at times tonight and roads will be snow-covered this evening and tonight. If you can stay off the roads that would be best. If you have to drive take your time and go slow. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow morning roads will still be snowcovered and sloppy for your commute. There will still be a few snow showers early in the day. The roads will improve by the afternoon as the snow stops. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a mix of clouds and sun. It will also be a windy day and that will make the day feel colder. The highs will be in the lower 30s. There will be more sunshine by the afternoon. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will in the teens.

Thursday the clouds will increase during the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Some snow may develop late in the day. Thursday night will be cloudy with some snow showers. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

Friday will be cloudy with a mix of rain and snow showers. The highs will be in the lower 40s. Some roads could be slick. Friday night will be cloudy with snow showers. It will become windy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday will have a mix of a mostly to partly cloudy sky. There could be a few snow showers early. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. The afternoon will have more sunshine.

Sunday will be cloudy with another round of snow developing. A strong cold front will move through. The highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Behind the cold front, some frigid air will move in. The lows will be in the lower teens.