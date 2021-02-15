Monday Evening Weather Forecast, Feb 15th, 2021

This evening a wintry mix will move back into the region. South of I-80 will mainly have a mix of sleet and freezing rain. The roads will be slick and icy this evening into early tonight. The temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. There is some good news tonight. The temperatures will slowly rise throughout the overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for the following counties: Bedford County eastward. Somerset, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, and southeastern Centre county are now under an ice storm warning. These go until 10am tomorrow but we feel this will end well before that. Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson, Elk, Cameron and northwestern Centre counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday but again, we think things will be done well before that time. The farther north you get, the more snow will mix in, but primarily this is going to be an ice event for most of the region. Roads could still be slick in a few places early Tuesday morning but most temperatures will be above freezing. Tuesday will be a backwards day as the highs will be in the early morning hours. The afternoon will be colder. The temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. The day will be cloudy and we can not rule out a few flurries. Tuesday night will be in the cold. The lows will be in the teens.



Wednesday will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. The highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Wednesday night will be rather cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the 20s.

Another round of winter weather arrives Thursday. We will keep a close eye on this system. Snow will develop by the afternoon and it looks like it will switch back to a wintry mix. Again roads could be slick Thursday night and into Friday morning. Thursday highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.



Friday morning there will still be a wintry mix to start the day. The wintry mix will taper away by midday and there will be some flurries by the afternoon. Friday afternoon temperatures will be in the 20s.