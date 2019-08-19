Monday Evening Weather Forecast, Aug 19th, 2019

This evening will be warm with a mix of a mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky. There may be a stray shower for a few of us but most of us will not see any rain or storms. Tonight, we will have patchy clouds and some fog will form throughout the overnight hours. The lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be another steamy day with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will be more cloud cover compared to Monday. Also, there will be a few showers and thunderstorm. Not everyone will see a shower or storm but if you do, they will produce a downpour and gusty winds. The active weather will continue into Wednesday.

A cold front will move through the region, and this will cause scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday looks to be the wetter day. Some of the showers and thunderstorms could be strong and produce flooding downpours and strong gusty winds. Wednesday will still be a steamy day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some showers will continue into Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be drier with a partly cloudy sky. Thursday will be in a warm day with the highs in the low to mid 80s. The humidity will begin to fall. Friday will be a better day with more sun than clouds. We will tap into a more comfortable air mass. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The dew point temperatures will be lower, and it will feel more comfortable. The pleasant weather will continue into the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. The temperatures will still be comfortable. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Sunday will be just as nice. We will have a mix of a mostly clear to a partly sunny day. The highs will reach around 80s degrees. The new work week will start off nice. Monday will have a mix of a mostly clear to a partly sunny sky. Monday will be a little bit warmer as our highs will be in the low to mid 80s.