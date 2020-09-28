Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 28th, 2020

This afternoon will be nice and warm. There will be a mix of clouds and sun. There may be a sprinkle to a shower for a few of us but most will stay dry. The highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Tonight the clouds thicken and showers develop. A front will approach the region and bring the showers and even a chance for a rumble of thunder. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers. Again we can not rule out a thunderstorm. The day will be mild and muggy. The afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. The clouds and showers will continue into the overnight hours. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday morning will be mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The cloud will break early for some sunshine. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant. The high will reach the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and cool. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Thursday night will be mostly clear to partially clear. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Friday there will be mostly sunny to a partly sunny sky. The highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. Friday night will be mainly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Saturday will bee mainly sunny and cool. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be clear and chilly. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be mostly to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s. Monday will be cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the lower 60s.