Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 14th, 2020

High pressure will be in place to start the week. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday night with a clear sky, and a light wind, temperatures will really drop. Lows Monday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday looks to be a day we will have sunny conditions with not much cloud coverage. It will start with a cool morning and then by the afternoon with sunshine, we will reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast and will be light. Tuesday night we will have a mainly clear sky as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday night will be partially clear.

Thursday a cold front will slowly make its way into Central Pennsylvania. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have clouds, some sun with showers, and a thunderstorm. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 50s. Thursday night we will have a shower or two.

Friday there could be a lingering shower or some leftover clouds in the morning before clouds break for sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the 50s.

Saturday high pressure will move in. Saturday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds on Saturday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour.



Sunday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Monday there will also be sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.