Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 5th, 2020

This afternoon we will have a partly cloudy to a mostly clear sky. The is afternoon will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Tonight will start off with some clouds but the clouds will taper away to a mainly clear sky. The clear sky will allow us to turn chilly. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Tomorrow will be a mainly sunny day and quite nice. The highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. It will be a great day to enjoy the outdoors. Tomorrow night will be mainly clear and cool. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. The could be a few more clouds north sue to a system passing to our north. Most of us will stay dry but we can not rule out a stray shower for the northern counties. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cool. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Thursday night will be mainly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will be mainly sunny and pleasant. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Friday night will be clear and chilly. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Saturday will start out mostly clear but the cloud cover will increase. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Monday will be a cool day with a rather cloudy sky. The winds will be easterly and that will help keep the temperatures down. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Don’t be surprised if we bring down the temperature throughout the week.