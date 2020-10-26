Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 26th, 2020

We will start the week off cloudy with a bit of drizzle. As our Monday moves along, later this afternoon we will have a variable cloudy sky. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight will be cloudy. Our low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 40s. There will be some drizzle and fog.

Tuesday will remain cloudy with a shower or two and some drizzle. A front will try to cross Pennsylvania. This could bring us a few showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will be cloudy. Our low temperatures on Tuesday night will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday we will start off cloudy but the clouds will break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will have temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s with variable cloudiness.

Thursday the remnants of Zeta will move through just to our south. That means on Thursday we will have a cloudy day with some times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be cloudy with more rain. Our low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Friday we will have a few lingering showers and then it will taper off. It does look like it will stay rather cloudy on Friday, but clouds may slowly break for some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Behind the system on Friday night chilly air will settle in. Our low temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky.

High pressure will be over the region on Saturday. We will have a mostly sunny day but it will be cool. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a clear sky.

Sunday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. The clouds will increase during the evening hours. Some rain will move in overnight. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 50s. There will be a few showers early. The afternoon will be partly cloudy.