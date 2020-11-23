Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 23rd, 2020

This afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a sprinkle and flurry around as well. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 40s. It will be a blustery day. Winds today will be from the west-northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Winds will gust even higher. Tonight there will be patchy clouds. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday morning we will start out with some sunshine but clouds will quickly move in. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday night we will have a partially clear sky.

Wednesday clouds will thicken and rain develops. A low-pressure system will be moving in on Wednesday. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Wednesday night temperatures will be stuck in the 40s thanks to the clouds and rain.

We will have rainfall slowly tapering off on Thanksgiving. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will have a variable cloudy sky. Our low temperatures on Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Friday winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night there will be patchy clouds.

Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday night will be cloudy. Our low temperatures will be in the 40s.

Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Monday will be a day with temperatures for the most part stuck in the 30s. Some spots may near 40 degrees. Monday we will have a mix of showers and snow showers. Winds on Monday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be a windy day. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.