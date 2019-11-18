Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 18th, 2019

Today we will have a rather cloudy day with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. There will be a sprinkle to a few flurries around. Tonight there will be variable cloudiness with low temperatures in the 30s.

Tomorrow we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. A few places could reach the upper 40s in the eastern counties. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night a clipper system will make its way into Central PA. This will bring us some snow showers or showers overnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday we will have clouds and some flurries early before clouds break for some afternoon sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night we will be partially clear as our low temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Thursday starts off with some sunshine but clouds will increase as the day goes on. Later in the day some rainfall will arrive and that will switch over into a wintry mix. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night showers will turn over to some snow showers as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with once again a mix of showers and snow showers. Use caution some roadways could be slippery. We will keep you updated as time draws near to this system. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday night we will have variable cloudiness with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday high pressure will be in place and we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday looks to be a cloudy day with rainfall. It will be a chilly rain with high temperatures only in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s with some snow showers. Monday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with showers and snow showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.