Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 16th, 2020

Today will be blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. There could also be a sprinkle or flurry today. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness with some snow showers forming into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with scattered snow showers and flurries. It will be a blustery day. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower 50s so this is below average. Tuesday night we will have patchy clouds with temperatures falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. There will be scattered flurries and snow showers for the northwest. The Laurel Highlands will also see a few flurries. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s.

Thursday morning will start off frosty but high pressure will move in. Thursday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be partially clear. Low temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the west and will be light. Saturday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday we will be mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest and they will be light. Late Sunday night clouds will increase as our next low pressure system approaches. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with showers. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.