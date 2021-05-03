Monday Afternoon Weather Forecast, May 3rd, 2021

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and muggy. There will be showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Tonight will remain cloudy with a few thunderstorms early followed by showers. The lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will start out with periods of rain. The rain will taper to showers by midday. We can not rule out a morning thunderstorm. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. There will be more sunshine throughout the afternoon. Wednesday night will have a clearing sky. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Friday will be rather cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Monday will remain unsettled with showers and a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the mid 40s.